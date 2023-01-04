Biden renominates Garcetti as envoy to India

The White House announced Garcetti’s renomination along with a bunch of others on Tuesday, the first day of the new Congress, which included two Indian Americans - Anjali Chaturvedi, to be General Counsel, Department of Veterans; and Ravi Chaudhary, to be Assistant Secretary of the Air Force.

Biden had first nominated Garcetti, once a rising star in the Democratic party, in July 2021, his first year in the White House. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held his nomination hearing but did not confirm him and his nomination was deemed returned to the White House on January 3, 2022.