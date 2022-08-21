Biden says slavery 'America's original sin'

"Millions more were stolen and sold in the centuries that followed, part of a system of slavery that is America's original sin."

The White House issued the statement to recognise efforts to designate August 20 as Slavery Remembrance Day in the United States, Xinhua news agency reported. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Al Green introduced a joint resolution last year to establish Slavery Remembrance Day.

Throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, millions of people were kidnapped from Africa and forced into slavery in the American colonies to produce cash crops such as tobacco and cotton.