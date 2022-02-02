Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension

The US underlined after its written proposals in the leaked document that progress can only be achieved on these issues in an environment of de-escalation with respect to Russia's threatening actions towards Ukraine.



In his first public remarks on the standoff in more than a month, Putin on Tuesday accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia's central security demands but he said that Moscow is willing to talk more to ease tensions over Ukraine.



His remarks suggested that a potential Russian invasion may not be imminent and that at least one more round of diplomacy is likely.



After talks in Kyiv Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte underlined that it is essential for dialogue to continue. If not, Rutte, said, it is clear that further aggression against Ukraine will have serious consequences."



Russia's military buildup has already taken a toll on Ukraine's economy, but Zelenskyy said his government has taken steps to calm the markets and the local currency, the hryvnia.



He said Ukraine has also boosted its combat and armed forces capabilities, but underlined that "we think only about peace and de-occupation of (our) territories, solely through diplomatic means.



Notable in its absence from the leaked documents is any mention of Ukraine's hopes of joining NATO.



Putin has demanded that NATO stop taking in any new members and withdraw its troops and equipment from countries that joined the alliance since 1997, almost half its ranks.



In the leaked document linked to NATO, the 30 allies said they reaffirm our commitment to NATO's Open Door policy, without specifically mentioning Ukraine. Under Article 10 of NATO's founding treaty, other European countries may be invited in if they further the goals of European security.



At a NATO summit in 2008, NATO leaders said that they welcomed Ukraine's and Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations for membership in NATO," adding: "We agreed today that these countries will become members of NATO.



Russia invaded Georgia later that year, and in 2014 annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. Around 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict that still simmers in eastern Ukraine.



Their membership plans have been on hold for years, although NATO continues to support them and promote reforms. (AP)

