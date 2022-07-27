Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’

Biden’s tweet included a photo of a rapid COVID-19 test with the line showing a negative result.

Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support, the president’s tweet said.

Dr Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, wrote in Wednesday’s update that the president had completed a five-day course of Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to treat COVID-19. Biden remains free of fever and had not used Tylenol in the past 36 hours.