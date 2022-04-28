World

‘Biden to meet PM Modi next month’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Joe Biden before the Quad summit, in Washington DC.File: ANI
Press Trust of India

Washington: US President Joe Biden will travel to South Korea and Japan next month and attend the QUAD summit in Tokyo, during which he will also meet India’s Prime Minister NarendraModi, the White House has said.

Biden’s trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled for May 20 to 24.

“This trip will advance the Biden-Harris Administration’s rock-solid commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday here.

Biden will also hold bilateral meetings with South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

