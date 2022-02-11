Biden to split frozen Afghan funds for 9/11 victims, relief

The order will require US financial institutions to facilitate access to 3.5 billion of assets for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other 3.5 billion would remain in the United States and be used to fund ongoing litigation by U.S. victims of terrorism, the official said. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision had not been formally announced.

International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country's assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August.