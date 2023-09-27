Biden, Trump woo union voters by visiting striking auto workers

"You made a lot of sacrifice. You gave up a lot when the companies were in trouble. Now, they're doing incredibly well... You should be doing incredibly well, too," Biden said on Tuesday -- 12th day of the union's strike, amid applause from the striking workers.

"You deserve a significant raise you need and other benefits... It's time for them to step up for us," Xinhau news agency quoted the President as saying "Wall Street didn't build the country," Biden said. "The middle class built the country, and unions built the middle class. That's a fact. Let's keep it going."

This is the first time in at least a century for a sitting president to visit a labour union's picket line, at the invitation of UAW President Shawn Fain, The Detroit News quoted the White House as saying on Tuesday.