Biden, Trump woo union voters by visiting striking auto workers

Washington, Sep 27: Negotiations between the US United Auto Workers (UAW) and the 'Big Three' automakers continued as President Joe Biden visited a picket line outside a General Motors parts distribution centre in thestate of Michigan, while his predecessor Donald Trump announced a visit to the state on Wednesday to show his support to the striking workers.
"You made a lot of sacrifice. You gave up a lot when the companies were in trouble. Now, they're doing incredibly well... You should be doing incredibly well, too," Biden said on Tuesday -- 12th day of the union's strike, amid applause from the striking workers.
"You deserve a significant raise you need and other benefits... It's time for them to step up for us," Xinhau news agency quoted the President as saying "Wall Street didn't build the country," Biden said. "The middle class built the country, and unions built the middle class. That's a fact. Let's keep it going."
This is the first time in at least a century for a sitting president to visit a labour union's picket line, at the invitation of UAW President Shawn Fain, The Detroit News quoted the White House as saying on Tuesday.
"The White House has been toeing a careful line during the strike, voicing support for the workers and a pay increase but declining to specifically endorse the union demands," CNN reported on Tuesday.
Fain joined Biden at the picket line. He thanked Biden for coming, saying the President "will do right by the working class".
Meanwhile, Trump is set to make an address on Wednesday at an auto supplier in Macomb County, Michigan, to show his support to the autoworkers.
Trump's support among union members has increased as Biden's has fallen in recent months, according to Michigan polling company EPIC•MRA.
Trump led Biden 46 per cent to 43 per cent among union members in an August survey, after Biden led Trump 51 per cent to 42 per cent in June, according to Bernie Porn, president of EPIC•MRA.