Biden will 'at some point' meet Xi: US NSA

Washington: US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan said that President Joe Biden will "at some point" meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the world's two biggest economies work to resolve strained bilateral ties.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Sullivan said: "We will, I hope, soon see American officials engaging at senior levels with their Chinese counterparts over the coming months to continue that work. And then, at some point, we will see President Biden and President Xi come back together again.

"There is nothing inconsistent with, on the one hand, competing vigorously in important domains on economics and technology, and also ensuring that that competition does not veer into conflict or confrontation. That is the firm conviction of President Biden."