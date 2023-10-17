BIDEN'S ISRAEL VISIT | US's show of solidarity with Israel, diplomacy, urgency amid hostage crisis in Gaza

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday against the backdrop of the ongoing hostage crisis, the European Union's fervent call for the hostages' release, and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza created a multifaceted and heart-wrenching scenario.

Amid vagueness and high tempers, Biden's visit to Israel bears tensions and high hopes as political solutions so far look far away. The President's itinerary extends beyond Israel, as he is also set to visit Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah, and Egypt, where he will hold discussions with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Additionally, President Biden is scheduled to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whose organization governs the West Bank and has a long-standing opposition to Hamas. Presidential trips are typically meticulously planned over several months, and rarely do they occur amid an intense conflict to influence its course.

US President Biden's visit to Israel, slated for tomorrow, holds immense significance in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. All global eyes will be focused on the visit. The United States has emphasized that the timing of the President's visit is of the essence, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

The core objectives of his visit encompass reiterating unwavering support for Israel, addressing the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and exploring ways to ensure that aid reaches civilians without benefiting Hamas.

The US President also seeks to facilitate safe passage for Gaza residents desperate to leave, a vital step given the harrowing conditions on the ground. Above all, it serves as a powerful demonstration of what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as America's solidarity and "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security.