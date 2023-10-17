BIDEN'S ISRAEL VISIT | US's show of solidarity with Israel, diplomacy, urgency amid hostage crisis in Gaza

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel on Wednesday against the backdrop of the ongoing hostage crisis, the European Union's fervent call for the hostages' release, and the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza created a multifaceted and heart-wrenching scenario.
Amid vagueness and high tempers, Biden's visit to Israel bears tensions and high hopes as political solutions so far look far away. The President's itinerary extends beyond Israel, as he is also set to visit Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah, and Egypt, where he will hold discussions with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
Additionally, President Biden is scheduled to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whose organization governs the West Bank and has a long-standing opposition to Hamas. Presidential trips are typically meticulously planned over several months, and rarely do they occur amid an intense conflict to influence its course.
US President Biden's visit to Israel, slated for tomorrow, holds immense significance in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. All global eyes will be focused on the visit. The United States has emphasized that the timing of the President's visit is of the essence, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
The core objectives of his visit encompass reiterating unwavering support for Israel, addressing the critical humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and exploring ways to ensure that aid reaches civilians without benefiting Hamas.
The US President also seeks to facilitate safe passage for Gaza residents desperate to leave, a vital step given the harrowing conditions on the ground. Above all, it serves as a powerful demonstration of what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described as America's solidarity and "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security.
The announcement of President Biden's visit came after a marathon meeting between US diplomat Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. This announcement followed over seven hours of discussions between Blinken and Israel's war cabinet, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
During his visit, President Biden will receive briefings on Israel's objectives in the ongoing conflict and engage in discussions about plans to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Blinken previously conveyed that Israel had agreed to devise a plan to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and to establish safe zones for civilians, a demand voiced by many world and Arab leaders during Blinken's recent tour of the Gulf. Top US General Michael Kurilla is also in Israel on an unannounced trip. He heads the military's central command and oversees American forces in the Middle East.
Hostage Crisis enters eleventh day
The hostage crisis has entered its eleventh day, with the situation taking a more dire turn. Israel has revised the number of hostages held by Hamas to 199, a significant increase from the initial estimate. The crisis was triggered when Hamas militants breached the Israeli border fence, on the morning of October 7, resulting in multiple attacks on settlements and a devastating loss of over 1,300 Israeli lives.
The humanitarian toll in Gaza is reaching catastrophic proportions. Israeli airstrikes have been relentlessly targeting homes in the southern region of Gaza. The Palestinian interior ministry reported 21 casualties in an airstrike on a house in Khan Younis and another 28 fatalities in a strike on a residence in the Rafah area, near the border crossing with Egypt.
Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza
Yesterday, many Gaza residents were forced to evacuate to Khan Younis following the Israeli government's directive to move south. There is still hope for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor through the Rafah crossing to allow aid into Gaza, although no agreement has been reached thus far. A ceasefire remains elusive, adding to the gravity of the situation.
The conflict has resulted in a high number of Palestinian casualties, injuries, and fatalities. Many Palestinians remain trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings, exacerbating the dire humanitarian crisis. Scarce supplies of food, medicine, and electricity have created a grim reality for the population, compelling people to seek refuge in the crowded southern Gaza area.
International organizations, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), ICRC, MSF, and others, have expressed deep concern about the desperate situation in Gaza. Shortages of essential resources such as body bags, prolonged power outages, restricted access to clean drinking water, shortage of medicines and over a million displaced individuals are among the pressing issues.
Several Palestinian human rights organizations held a press conference in Ramallah, West Bank, calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza. They emphasized the need for a halt in hostilities and urgent humanitarian aid delivery to prevent an impending humanitarian catastrophe.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has made passionate humanitarian appeals to Hamas and Israel. He has called for the immediate release of hostages and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid to Gaza. The UN, along with various non-governmental organisations, is prepared to provide life-saving assistance, but the situation remains highly precarious.
UN Security Council rejects Russian Resolution on Gaza. An emergency session of the UN Security Council was convened in New York to address the Ukraine-Gaza conflict. The UAE requested closed consultations, temporarily delaying a vote on two competing draft resolutions. Russia's draft resolution calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, while Brazil's resolution emphasizes humanitarian pauses for aid access. Both drafts call for the release of hostages, with Brazil explicitly condemning "the terrorist attacks by Hamas."
Russian President Vladimir Putin who is visiting China and Meeting Xi Jinping offered assistance to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Putin stressed this to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed concerns about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, attributing it to a failure in US Middle East policy.
He warned of the risk of a wider conflict with dire regional consequences. The goal, according to Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, is to halt the active hostilities, followed by renewed efforts towards a comprehensive resolution that includes an independent Palestinian state, security for Israel, and a peaceful coexistence for Israelis.