Blast in Yemen kills journalist

Sanaa: A local Yemeni journalist was killed after his vehicle was blown up in the southern port city of Aden, a government official said on Thursday.

“An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attached to the vehicle carrying a local journalist named Saber Noman Al-Haidary, exploded (late Wednesday night) and caused a large blast in Aden’s district of Mansourah,” the official told Xinhua news agency.