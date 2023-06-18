Blinken hold talks with Chinese Foreign Minister during Beijing visit

Beijing: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing, in the highest-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years, Al Jazeera reported, adding, The visit aims to stabilise ties between the two powers, Al Jazeera reported.

Blinken’s two-day trip to Beijing comes during the frosty bilateral ties and follows the discovery of a suspected spy balloon above the US in February that caused him to delay the trip which was planned for the same month. China and US have expressed their hopes of improving communication although they have minimised the expectations of a significant breakthrough.

US President Joe Biden did not emphasize much on the Balloon issue as Blinken was heading to China. “I don’t think the leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on. I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional,” Biden told reporters on Saturday.”

Biden further said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again after a long meeting in November on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, as per Al Jazeera.