Blinken to meet Jaishankar, reaffirm vitally important strategic partnership: US official

New York: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to “reaffirm our vitally important strategic partnership” when they are in Australia for a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Quad bloc next week, said Daniel Kritenbrink, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia and the Pacific.

At the Quad meeting, “I’m confident that part of that discussion will relate to the challenges that China poses to those values (of the Quad) and to that rules-based order in a number of sectors”, Kritenbrink said on Friday.