Blinken to travel to China this weekend

Washington: After he cancelled his initial visit to Beijing earlier this year due to a Chinese spy balloon transiting the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will embark on a fresh visit to the Asian giant this weekend amid thawed bilateral ties.

Blinken will be the first Biden administration official to travel to China and also the first since 2019, reports CNN.

Confirming the visit, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said on Wednesday that the two nations came “to the shared conclusion that now is the right time to engage at this level”.

Kritenbrink said he would not expect “a long list of deliverables” to come out of the visit, but described it as “a really critical series of engagements that we’ll have in Beijing at a crucial time in the relationship that we again hope will, at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict”.