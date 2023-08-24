Brazilian president calls for replacement of US dollar hegemony

Advocating the creation of a common currency for cross-border trade between BRICS nations without affecting national currencies, Lula da Silva said at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue that an alternative to the US dollar needs to be found in the international market, Xinhua news agency reported.

The common currency would be used to facilitate trade between the emerging nations, he said on Tuesday.

"We want BRICS to be a multilateral institution, not an exclusive club," Lula da Silva said. "We just want to organise ourselves."