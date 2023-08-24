BRICS breaks new ground: Five-member coalition evolves into 11-member powerhouse in summit expansion

These countries have been granted full membership status within the BRICS bloc, a revelation shared by Cyril Ramaphosa, the summit's host, during a press briefing on the concluding day of the BRICS Summit.

The focal point of discussions during the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg revolved around the strategic enlargement of the BRICS coalition, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Commending President Ramaphosa for orchestrating this historic summit on the 15th anniversary of BRICS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed unwavering support for the decision to expand the group's membership.

The Prime Minister asserted that this move would not only fortify BRICS as an organization but also invigorate collective efforts for shared pursuits.

Emphasizing the significance of the decision, the Prime Minister elaborated, "This stride will amplify the confidence of numerous nations in the concept of a multipolar global order. I am pleased that, through joint endeavours, we have established the guiding principles, criteria, and protocols for expansion. Building upon these foundations, we are delighted to welcome Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the UAE into the BRICS fold."

Expressing optimism about the future collaboration, the Prime Minister added, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the leaders and citizens of these nations.