BRICS countries agree to deepen financial cooperation

Beijing: The BRICS nations comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa have reached a consensus on deepening financial cooperation and strengthening coordination on macroeconomic policy, the official media here reported on Tuesday.

A virtual meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the five-member bloc was held on Monday which was co-chaired by China’s central bank governor Yi Gang and finance minister Liu Kun.

The meeting discussed topics such as improving the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the cooperation of transition finance and other areas.