BRICS | NSA Doval, top Russian official discuss India-Russia cooperation on security, economy

The meeting was held in Johannesburg, South Africa on the sidelines of a meeting of representatives from BRICS countries. During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on Russian-Indian cooperation on security issues as well as interaction in the field of the economy.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa and the two sides agreed that India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the two countries but also for the region and the world.