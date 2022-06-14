Britain records 104 more monkeypox cases

“Anyone can get monkeypox, particularly if you have had close contact, including sexual contact, with an individual with symptoms,” it said.

Of the 470 cases, 452 were reported in England, 12 in Scotland, 4 in Wales and 2 in Northern Ireland, according to the HSA.

Currently, most cases have been detected in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men, the HSA said.

On June 8, a new law declaring monkeypox as a legally notifiable disease came into force across Britain, meaning all doctors in England are required to notify their local council or local Health Protection Team about any suspected cases.