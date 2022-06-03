Britain’s Queen misses Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service after ‘discomfort’

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch had experienced some discomfort on Thursday, which marked two balcony appearances with royal family members and ceremonial lighting of beacons.

The Queen greatly enjoyed Thursday’s Birthday Parade and flypast, but did experience some discomfort, a palace spokesperson said.

Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in the national Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend, the spokesperson said.