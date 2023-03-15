British, German fighter jets scrambled to intercept two Russian aircraft flying close to Estonia

The RAF and German Typhoon jets were reacting to a Russian air-to-air refuelling aircraft after it failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control in the Baltic Sea, and as it approached NATO airspace, the Daily Mail reported.



The Russian Il-78 Midas plane was intercepted as it was flying between St Petersburg and Kaliningrad. The NATO jets were later redirected to also intercept a Russian Russian Antonov 148 military transport aircraft that was also passing close to Estonian air space, the RAF said in a release on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.



It was the first joint NATO air policing scramble carried out by the two countries, and comes amid a period of heightened tension in the region due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and his threats to Kyiv's western allies.

