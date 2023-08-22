Cambodian parliament elects first-ever female president

Phnom Penh: Khuon Sudary was elected on Tuesday as the president of Cambodia's National Assembly, or Parliament, for a new five-year term, becoming the first woman in the country's history to hold this top post.

According to the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK), Sudary, 70, is currently a member of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP)'s Standing Committee and used to be the second vice-president of the National Assembly in the old term, report Xinhua news agency.

She was elected after the CPP won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, winning 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.