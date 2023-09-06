Cardinal, Oppn demand foreign probe into Easter Sunday attacks after Channel 4 revelations

The head of the Catholic Church has refused to accept the ongoing investigations and court cases, claiming that they are biased, claiming that there is a ‘mastermind’ behind the horrendous incident.

Soon after being appointed as the acting President after the ex-President fled the country fearing public riots in July 2022, Ranil Wickremsinghe had promised a fresh probe with the support of British government, including the famed Scotland Yard, into the coordinated suicide bomb attacks that took place almost at the same time on the Easter Sunday morning in 2019. Joining Archbishop Ranjith, Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa too has called for an international investigation, after complaining that a domestic probe would never uncover the mastermind behind the attacks.

Demanding a probe by an independent international investigation team, the Cardinal urged the government to suspend those holding high positions in the police and intelligent services, including those whose names have transpired in the Channel 4 video.