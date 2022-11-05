Cash-strapped Pakistan eyes $13bn package from China, Saudi Arabia

Islamabad: Pakistan has got assurances of a $13 billion financial package from China and Saudi Arabia, including $5.7 billion in fresh loans that would help stabilise the reserves and the rupee, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in a statement.

The $13 billion package is equal to 38 per cent of the estimated gross external financing requirements of Pakistan for fiscal year 2022-23, The Express Tribune reported.

Its materialisation can eliminate the threat of default, as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not come up with a big financial package despite imposing numerous harsh conditions.