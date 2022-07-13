‘Cash-strapped Pakistan may face serious economic crisis’

Lahore: Cash-starved Pakistan could face a serious economic problem as its foreign exchange reserves are depleting fast amid rising external debt servicing, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The country’s external debt servicing rose to $ 10.886 billion in the first three quarters of 2021-22 compared to $ 13.38 billion in the entire FY21. It was just $ 1.653 billion in 1QFY22 against $ 3.51 billion in the first quarter of 2020-21, but it jumped to $ 4.357 billion in 2QFY22 and to $ 4.875 billion in 3QFY22.