Catastrophic situation in Sudan | India temporarily shifts its embassy to Port Sudan from Khartoum

Meanwhile, the UN General Secretary has sent Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths to the region to explore how the UN can bring immediate relief to millions of people whose lives have been turned upside down by the ongoing fighting in Sudan.

More than 100,000 people have left Sudan and taken refuge in neighbouring countries. Griffiths arrived in Nairobi, where he met President Ruto and the Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, who was there, and others to discuss the "catastrophic" situation in Sudan.

The World Food Programme (WFP) lifted the temporary suspension of operations. Food distribution is expected to commence in the states of Gedaref, Gezira, Kassala, and White Nile in the coming days to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has distributed fuel to some hospitals in Sudan. It is also working to offload six containers of medical supplies that arrived by ship in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. This includes supplies for treating traumatic injuries and severe acute malnutrition.

In consultation with the governments and partners, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is planning for over 800,000 people who may flee fighting in Sudan to the seven neighbouring countries.

“Without a quick resolution of the crisis, we will continue to see more people forced to flee for safety and humanitarian assistance. Our teams' latest figures confirm that 73,000 people have arrived in neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees and returning refugees, notably South Sudanese refugees who had taken refuge in South Sudan,” UN officials said.