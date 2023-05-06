Charles III crowned King, Camilla coronated and crowned with Queen Mary's crown

London [United Kingdom], May 6: As King Charles III was crowned, gun salutes were fired from 13 locations across the UK including Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and on deployed Royal Navy ships, CNN reported.

The largest, a 62-round salute, happened from the Tower of London. A six-gun salute took place at Horse Guards Parade and 21 rounds were fired at the remaining locations. The bells of Westminster Abbey rang out to celebrate the historic moment, CNN reported.

After the King was crowned, Queen Camilla received her own coronation, albeit in a slightly different form.