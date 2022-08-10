China again threatens to take Taiwan by force if necessary

Beijing: Amid the continuing tensions over Taiwan, China on Wednesday again threatened to take the democratic self-governing island by military means if necessary.

“We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification,” dpa news agency quoted a white paper on the Taiwan issue published by the Chinese government as saying.

“But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures. Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances. We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines.