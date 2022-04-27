China asks Pak to crack down on terror outfits behind Karachi attack

Before 2021, the BLA used more roadside bombs to launch terror attacks. But since then, the BLA has refined their attack methods, including the use of children as suicide bombers, Li said, noting that “this is probably because they were supported by other parties.”

Experts feel the terrorist attack on Chinese citizens is unlikely to be connected to the recent political changes in Pakistan. While there have been some protests since the change in leadership, the situation has not gotten out of hand, Global Times reported.

The root cause of this terrorist attack is that the soil for the growth of terrorism and religious extremism in Pakistan has not been removed, and the environment in which terrorism thrives has always existed, said Chinese experts.