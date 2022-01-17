China blames Omicron case in Beijing on parcel sent from Canada

New Delhi: The single Omicron case detected in Beijing was traced back to an international document from Canada, and it was found to have similar strains from those in North America and Singapore, the Global Times reported citing health authorities in the Chinese capital as saying.

The authorities said that Omicron variant was detected on the outer package, internal surface and papers of the mail.

The patient who was found with Omicron on January 15 had received an international mail on January 11 which was sent from Canada on January 7, transferred via the US and China's Hong Kong region to Beijing.