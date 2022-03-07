China calls Russia its chief ''strategic partner'' despite war

Wang Yi said ties with Moscow constituted one of the most crucial bilateral relationships in the world."

China has broken with the US, Europe and others that have imposed sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has said sanctions create new issues and threaten a political settlement of the conflict.

No matter how perilous the international landscape, we will maintain our strategic focus and promote the development of a comprehensive China-Russia partnership in the new era, Wang told reporters at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual meeting of China's ceremonial parliament.

The friendship between the two peoples is iron clad," he added.

Much attention has been paid to a meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Feb. 4, after which a joint statement was issued affirming strong mutual support for the protection of their core interests."

Russia endorsed China's view of self-governing Taiwan as an inalienable part of China, and opposes any forms of independence of Taiwan," while China backed Russia in opposing the further enlargement of NATO.

Since then, Xi's government has refused to criticize the Russian invasion but tried to distance itself from Putin's war by calling for dialogue and the respect of national sovereignty.