China could invade Taiwan after seeing West's response to Ukraine invasion: Oxford Professor

He told BBC Question Time: "He (Putin) has effectively already invaded Belarus, which is just next to Ukraine. Because he put all his forces in there and they're there for as long as he wants them to be there.



"So I think the minimal aim of Vladimir Putin is to create a new iron curtain down the Eastern frontier of NATO so that countries like Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia will be stuck in the Russian empire whether they like it or not," as per the report.