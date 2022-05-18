China Eastern plane crash due to intentional nose-dive

"The plane did what it was told to do by someone in the cockpit," according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the story, citing a person familiar with US officials' preliminary assessment of the cause of the crash.



Data from one of the plane's "black box" flight recorders, which was recovered from the crash site, suggested that inputs to the controls pushed the plane into a near-vertical dive, the report said.



ABC News, citing US officials, also reported that the crash was believed to have been caused by an intentional act.