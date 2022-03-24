China investing over $400 bn in 54 Muslim countries: Wang Yi

Speaking at the foreign ministers' meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, Wang Yi said that Beijing has close ties with the Muslim world, which are based on respect and mutual cooperation.



"China will continue to stand firmly on the side of the Palestinian people and support the early convening of a more authoritative and representative international peace conference on the basis of the two-state solution so as to promote a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue," Wang said, according to the transcript of his speech released by Pakistan's Information Ministry.