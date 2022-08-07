China launches long-range airstrike drills around Taiwan

Taipei: Chinese forces took part in drills focused on land attacks and long-range airstrikes around Taiwan on Sunday, its military said, on what was expected to be the final day of extensive exercises rolled out in response to a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese military said around noon local time that it conducted live-fire drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan "as planned", CNN reported.

"The drills focused on joint fire land strikes and long-range air strike capabilities," the command said in a statement posted to its official account on the social media platform Weibo, without specifying whether the drills have ended.