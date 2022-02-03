China lost 42 soldiers in Galwan Valley clash, not 4, claims report

New Delhi: Chinese People’s Liberation Army lost 42 soldiers, not four during the Galwan Valley clashes with the Indian troops in Eastern Ladakh, claims The Klaxon, an Australian newspaper, on Thursday. The clashes took place on June 15, 2020.

The Indian security establishments remained silent over the claims made by the Australian newspaper report.

The report filed by Editor Anthony Klan makes such claims citing a report of a group of social media researchers.