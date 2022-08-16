‘China not allowed to use Hambantota Port for military purposes’

Colombo: China will not be allowed to use the southern port of Hambantota for military purposes, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said, apparently attempting to allay fears in India and the US about China’s increasing maritime presence in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

Wickremesinghe said this ahead of the arrival of a high-tech Chinese research ship, which on Tuesday docked at the Hambantota Port, which Beijing took over on a 99-year-lease as a debt swap in 2017.

“We do not want Hambantota to be used for military purposes,” Wickremesinghe said on Sunday in an interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper at the President’s House in Colombo.

His statement to the Japanese newspaper was apparently aimed at allaying fears in India and the United States about China’s increasing maritime presence in the Indo-Pacific.

The port was developed as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, but Colombo leased the port to Beijing in 2017 because it became unable to pay back the loan.