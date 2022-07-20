China plans to build new highway along LAC with India: Report

Under the plan released last week, the highway known as G695 is expected to run through Cona county which lies immediately north of the LAC, Kamba county bordering Sikkim and Gyirong county near the border with Nepal, the report said.

The planned road would also go through Burang county between Tibet, Nepal and India as well as Zanda county in Ngari prefecture, parts of which are held by India, it said.

The details of the new construction remain unclear, but the highway, when completed, may also go near the hotly contested areas such as the Depsang Plains, Galwan Valley and Hot Springs on the LAC, it said.

There was no official reaction here to the news report in the Hong Kong media.

India has said previously that it keeps an eye on all the activities along its border.