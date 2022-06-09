China releases world’s ‘most detailed’ map of Moon

Beijing: China has released a new comprehensive geologic map of the moon, the "most detailed" to date, which is expected to make a vital contribution to scientific research, exploration and landing site selection on the Earth's only natural satellite.

Chinese scientists from multiple research institutes and universities have created the high resolution topographic map based on data from China's lunar exploration Chang'e project and other data and research findings from international organisations, the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported on Wednesday.