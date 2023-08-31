China renews 'most severe' alert for typhoon Saola

Beijing: China's National Meteorological Centre (NMC) on Thursday renewed a red alert for typhoon Saola, the "most severe" warning in its four-tier typhoon warning system, as the ninth typhoon of this year is expected to bring gales and heavy rain to the southern and eastern parts of the country.

The typhoon, observed over the ocean about 330 km southeast of Huilai County in Guangdong Province at 5 a.m. on Thursday, is expected to move northwest at a speed of 10 km per hour with slowly decreased intensity, Xinhua news agency quoted the NMC as saying.

It will make landfall somewhere in the coastal areas stretching from Huilai to Hong Kong on Friday afternoon or Friday night, or move west by south and pass through the waters of eastern Guangdong without making landfall, the Centre said.