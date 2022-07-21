China says ‘progress’ made over ‘early return’ of stranded Indian students

Beijing: China said on Thursday that “progress” has been made in facilitating the return of thousands of Indian students stranded back home due to Beijing’s COVID visa bans and efforts were on for “early return” of the first batch.

Premier Li Keqiang while addressing the Global Business Leaders virtually on Tuesday promised to relax restrictions on international travel in an orderly way, including facilitation of the return of thousands of stranded foreign students to re-join Chinese colleges.

All international students may return to China to continue their studies should they so wish, and outbound commerce and trade activities and cross-border travel for labour services will be advanced in an orderly fashion, Li said.