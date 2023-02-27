China slams US sanctions against Chinese firms related to Russia

Beijing: China on Monday slammed the United States for sanctioning Chinese companies for alleged involvement with Russia, saying the illegal, unilateral sanctions, if not revoked, would be met with countermeasures from China.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, told a press briefing that the US actions lack both the basis in international law and UN Security Council mandate, Xinhua news agency reported.

"They are typical unilateral sanctions and illegal 'long-arm jurisdiction' and detrimental to Chinese interests. We deplore & reject this move & have made serious demarches to the US side," Mao said.

She also said that on the Ukraine issue, China's position has been objective and fair.