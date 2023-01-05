China under-representing true impact of Covid: WHO

Geneva, Jan 5: The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that China is "under-representing the true impact" of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, especially the exact number of deaths.

In a statement on Wednesday, Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said: "We believe that definition (of a Covid death) is too narrow," the BBC reported.

China's figures "under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths", he added.