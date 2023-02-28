China urges US to stop trying to mislead the world on Taiwan

In 1978, the US stated in the Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the US and China that "The US recognises the Government of theRepublic of China as the sole legal government of China. The US government acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China," he added.

She also mentioned in 1982, the US stated in the August 17 Communique that "the US recognised the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China, and it acknowledged the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China. The US government...reiterates that it has no intention of infringing on Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity, or interfering in China's internal affairs, or pursuing a policy of 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan'."