China urges WHO not to become a tool of politicisation on COVID data

Prior to the analysis’ official publication, the related data was shared on the Global Initiative in Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) database, but was allegedly deleted later, prompting widespread speculation.

An epidemiologist close to China’s Covid-origin tracing task group told the Global Times that the next stage of origins-tracing should concentrate on animals who are more prone to carry coronaviruses, such as bats.

Experts stated that no Covid antibodies were detected in the blood of donors in Wuhan prior to the outbreak in December 2019.

Zhou Lei, a researcher from China CDC, said at a news conference that as a Chinese scientist who took part in the China-WHO joint origins-tracing mission in 2021, she is surprised at WHO remarks.

“During the joint origins-tracing mission, Chinese scientists shared all data and information, including information of more than 76,000 early cases of possible and suspected COVID infections in Wuhan,” Zhou said.

“We conducted in-depth joint analysis and research, and the results were collectively approved by the WHO and Chinese experts at that time,” she was quoted as saying. “I think if such a presumptuous accusation is made, it is the WHO’s credibility that risks being damaged,” she added.