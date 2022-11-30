China warns US not to interfere with its relationship with India: Report

Washington, Nov 30: A Pentagon report revealed that China has warned the US not to interfere with Beijing's relationship with India.

Throughout the 2020-2021 standoff in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Chinese officials sought to downplay the severity of the crisis, emphasizing Beijing's intent to preserve border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other areas of its bilateral relationship with India, the report said.

It further said that China seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the US.