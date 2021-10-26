China's first underwater explosion test to attack enemy ports

The test gathered a large amount of data that can be used in future combat for attacking enemy ports, which can contribute to the cutoff of enemy supply lines, military experts said on Sunday, the report added.

Organised by an institute under the PLA Naval Research Academy, the demolition test was recently held at an undisclosed naval port, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Saturday.

The underwater explosives were successfully detonated and fully demolished the wharf with a powerful explosion.