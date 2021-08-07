China's Wuhan city tests 11.23 million amid coronavirus resurgence

Wuhan reported six new locally-transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic cases. By the end of Friday, Hubei province, Wuhan's capital, reported 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 31 locally-transmitted cases.

Wuhan has collected over 11.23 million samples for nucleic acid testing, local authorities said.

There were also 64 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The city launched a new, all-inclusive testing drive on August 4. The results from 10.8 million of the samples are available. The health staffers are still checking and confirming, Li Yang, the deputy director of the Hubei provincial centre for disease control and prevention, told the media on Saturday.