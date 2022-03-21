Chinese passenger plane with 132 aboard crashes in Guangxi province

The 132 people included 123 passengers and nine crew members, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on its website.



The number of casualties is not clear yet, the report said.



Rescuers have been assembled and are approaching the site.



According to news portal The Paper, a staff member at Guangzhou's Baiyun International Airport said that flight MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou has not arrived at its destined time, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

