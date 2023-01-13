Chinese warned not to visit elderly relatives as Covid spreads from cities to regional areas

Taipei, Jan 12: People in China have been warned against travelling to visit their elderly relatives during the lunar new year holiday, as Covid spreads rapidly through cities and into regional and poorer areas, the media reported.

Prof Guo Jianwen, a member of the state council's pandemic prevention team, urged people "don't go home to visit them" if elderly relatives had not yet been infected, The Guardian reported.

"You have all kinds of ways to show you care for them, you don't necessarily have to bring the virus to their home," Guo said on Thursday.