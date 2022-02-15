Christian man killed in clashes between two communities over playing loud music in Pakistan

Lahore: A Christian man was killed and another injured in clashes between the two communities over an issue of playing loud music in Pakistan's Punjab province, which has witnessed two deaths related to mob lynching in the past two months.

The clashes broke out between Muslims and Christians in Lahore's Factory Area, Walton following Parvez Masih, 25, asking his neighbor Sohni Malik not to play loud music, a senior police officer told PTI on Tuesday.